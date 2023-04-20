10,316 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.6% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 974,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.