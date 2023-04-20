1,098 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 200.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

