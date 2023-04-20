1,364 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $150.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

