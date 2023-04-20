14,345 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $5,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $885,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHG. Bank of America downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.