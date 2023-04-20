167,500 Shares in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Magnum Opus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $272,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 17.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 3,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,704. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

