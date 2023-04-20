180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,430 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11,243.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,789,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,455.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after buying an additional 920,035 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 139.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 755,793 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.