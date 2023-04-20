180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,411,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 249,013 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,035,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 942,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 597,101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1,336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 892,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 830,134 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $25.64.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

