180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

FXI stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.