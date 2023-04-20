180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

