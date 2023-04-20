180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kyndryl by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

