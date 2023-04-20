180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.