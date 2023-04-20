180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,380 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NKE opened at $125.67 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

