180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,572 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 250.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $56.59.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

