180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

