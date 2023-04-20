180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,557 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 933,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,545,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 718,602 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

