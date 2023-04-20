180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

