1inch Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.64 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $406.34 million and approximately $26.64 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,039,468 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

