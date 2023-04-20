1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.04

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 22248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in 1st Source by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

See Also

