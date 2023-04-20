21,900 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6,151.6% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 116,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 114,174 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,057,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. First National Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 54,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

