23,995 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

MYD opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

