26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

ADER stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. 26 Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of 26 Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $195,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

