2,650 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after buying an additional 42,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.69.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $89.52 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

