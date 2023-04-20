28,641 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.88. 179,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,274. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

