3,046 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

