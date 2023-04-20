32,856 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after purchasing an additional 282,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,801,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $499,966.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,026,338.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,840. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.78 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

