361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.55

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.
