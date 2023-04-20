368,927 Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 368,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,000. Cambium Networks comprises 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 34,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,850. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $402.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

