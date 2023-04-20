4,219 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

