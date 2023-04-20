442 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 442 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded up $11.47 on Thursday, reaching $507.50. 883,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,929. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.