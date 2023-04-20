442 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 442 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
COST traded up $11.47 on Thursday, reaching $507.50. 883,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,929. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Morgan Stanley’s Earnings Is Fuel For The Rally
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.