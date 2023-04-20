62,219 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.36. 1,038,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

