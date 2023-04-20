7,159 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,159 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

