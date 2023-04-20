812 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $417.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $445.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

