88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,186,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 5,561,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,901,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

88 Energy Price Performance

Shares of EEENF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,853,628. 88 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

