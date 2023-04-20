88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,186,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 5,561,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,901,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
88 Energy Price Performance
Shares of EEENF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,853,628. 88 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
88 Energy Company Profile
