a.k.a. Brands’ (AKA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
AKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.19.
a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 14.2 %
NYSE:AKA opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
