Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.18.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $112.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.