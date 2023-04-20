AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.27. 1,125,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

