abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading Down 0.6%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.20 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.89). Approximately 599,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 757,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.89).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of £295.11 million, a PE ratio of 596.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.04.

abrdn European Logistics Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

