abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,554,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 2,602,292 shares.The stock last traded at $19.18 and had previously closed at $19.12.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

