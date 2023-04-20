Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 904 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

UL stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. 426,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

