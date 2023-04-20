Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 778 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Novartis Trading Up 0.4 %

Novartis stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.45. 668,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

