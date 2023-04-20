Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.27. 264,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,148. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

