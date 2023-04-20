Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.18 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 85,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 331,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

LYB traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $95.19. 232,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.