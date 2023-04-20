Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.35. 113,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.26.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.