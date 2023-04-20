Abundance Wealth Counselors Reduces Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in ABB were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after purchasing an additional 663,668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 132.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 385,742 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 21.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 382,644 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 244.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 356,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of ABB by 53.6% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 345,629 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 464,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,269. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

