Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 1,325 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Masco were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Up 1.9 %

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. 896,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,426. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

