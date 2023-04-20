Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 1,608 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 17.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 818,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 790,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.64. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

