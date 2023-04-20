AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

