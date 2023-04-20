AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.
AC Immune Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
