Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
ACEL stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.24. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.80.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
