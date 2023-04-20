ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 187,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 800,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

ACM Research Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.10%. Analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,512.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 889,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,722,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $278,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,512.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ACM Research by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 589,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Articles

