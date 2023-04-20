Adam K. Peterson Purchases 29,067 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 29,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $542,971.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,584,906 shares in the company, valued at $48,286,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 142,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $341.97 million, a PE ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 368.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

